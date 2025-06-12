Think your favourite cafe’s too loud? Bad design could be ruining your dining experience

You’re catching up with an old friend at a cafe. Or maybe you’re at a networking lunch, or winding down after work over drinks at a restaurant. What is one thing that would, without fail, taint the entire experience?

For me, it’s noise. Not just obnoxiously loud chatter, but the kind of intrusive, inescapable noise made worse by poor acoustic design.

Think the clang of cutlery, the screech of chairs dragged across bare floors, the shrill hiss and rumble of an espresso machine. Add in a couple’s conversation from two tables away, their every word reverberating off hard surfaces, and I fight to hear even my own thoughts.

This year alone, I’ve left several supposedly chill meet-ups with a frayed sense of calm and a bad taste in my mouth – that had nothing to do with the food.

HUMAN BEHAVIOUR, INTERIOR DESIGN AFFECT NOISE

I'm hardly alone in this. Whenever my friends and I are deciding where to meet, we usually land on one criteria: Somewhere conducive for conversation.

But unless we retreat to someone's home, our seemingly basic requirement often feels out of reach, partly due to the Lombard effect, informally known as the cocktail party effect. This refers to the involuntary tendency to increase one's vocal effort when speaking in loud noise.

For business owners, the effect is "not only unpleasant, but it also limits the capacity of the restaurant", explained Adrian Lo, founder of acoustic consultancy Soundzipper.

"If you really want to fill your restaurant, you need that (acoustic treatment). It helps you fill your restaurant without causing undue unpleasantness," he believes.