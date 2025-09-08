Rui En launches collagen-infused mooncakes, proceeds to go to elderly widower with daughter with disabilities

It appears that Rui En has been bitten by the F&B bug. Following her attempt at hawking snacks earlier this year during Chinese New Year – bak kwa with sale proceeds going to kids with disabilities – she’s back this time with artisanal mooncakes. And also for a good cause.

The 44-year-old actress has partnered with premium Singaporean tea brand, Gryphon, to launch a range of tea and collagen-infused mooncakes under her F&B company, En.

Part of the proceeds from the sale (En’s PR representative declined to share the exact percentage) of these treats will go to an 80-year-old widower, Mr Tan, who has dedicated his life to caring for his adult daughter with disabilities.