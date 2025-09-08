Rui En launches collagen-infused mooncakes, proceeds to go to elderly widower with daughter with disabilities
The actress partnered with premium tea brand Gryphon to launch her first-ever line of mooncakes, infused with tea and collagen.
It appears that Rui En has been bitten by the F&B bug. Following her attempt at hawking snacks earlier this year during Chinese New Year – bak kwa with sale proceeds going to kids with disabilities – she’s back this time with artisanal mooncakes. And also for a good cause.
The 44-year-old actress has partnered with premium Singaporean tea brand, Gryphon, to launch a range of tea and collagen-infused mooncakes under her F&B company, En.
Part of the proceeds from the sale (En’s PR representative declined to share the exact percentage) of these treats will go to an 80-year-old widower, Mr Tan, who has dedicated his life to caring for his adult daughter with disabilities.
Rui En learnt about Mr Tan’s situation through folks she knew in her line of work as an actress. She was moved when she was told that many elderly caregivers hope for their children with disabilities to pass on before them, for fear of leaving them alone. Mr Tan’s story resonated strongly with Rui En, making the decision to support him an easy one.
“Mid-Autumn Festival is about reunion and family unity. After the overwhelming response to our Chinese New Year bak kwa, we wanted to continue that spirit of love. These mooncakes are more than festive treats; they are a small way to honour caregivers like Mr Tan, who give so much of themselves every day,” says Rui En via her PR spokesman.
According to Rui En's PR rep, the collaboration with Gryphon was a mutual decision, sparked by her interest in their teas.
The collab mooncake offers two flavours, each enriched with 10,000mg of marine collagen and infused with Gryphon tea. We’re told that the mooncakes are “crafted in partnership with a trusted local bakery partner”.
Each pretty blue ‘handbag’ box holds two of each of the following mooncake flavours.
First up: Pearl of the Orient Baked Skin Mooncake, featuring jasmine green tea-perfumed white lotus paste with crimson rose and collagen. Next, there’s the Mandarin Osmanthus, white lotus paste steeped with osmanthus pouchong tea and candied orange peel – plus collagen, of course.
Separate from the Gryphon tea series are these petite Mao Shan Wang snow skin mooncakes. They’re crafted with MSW durians from Pahang, Malaysia.
Rui En’s PR rep shared that these are the actress’ personal favourite, especially since she was able to give Mr Tan his first taste of durian mooncakes during her brand’s promotional shoot.
There's also a bundle, which includes one box of baked collagen and tea mooncakes and a box of durian snow skin ones, going for S$196.
The mooncakes are available for pre-orders from 8pm on Sep 11 via En’s website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
