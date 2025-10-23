Shake Shack Singapore collaborates with Michelin-starred Nae:um for ‘elevated’ Korean-inspired burgers
The limited-time menu, launching Nov 5, includes burgers inspired by Korean fried chicken and ssam.
One-Michelin-starred Nae:um, known for its contemporary Korean cuisine, will be bringing its flavours to Shake Shack Singapore come Nov 5.
The limited-time menu of two burgers, fries and a shake features components of dishes that have been served at Nae:um, prepared with chef Louis Han’s specialised techniques.
“At Nae:um, we do only 30 to 40 covers a night. With this, I could maybe 'cook' for thousands of people in one day,” Han told CNA Lifestyle. “It’s something interesting that I wanted to try.”
For his first burger, he took inspiration from ssam or grilled meat in a lettuce wrap: The Pyogo Galbi Shack burger, its Angus beef patty glazed with galbi sauce, is topped with kale salad, sliced and marinated Pyogo mushrooms, red onion and lettuce.
The second is inspired by Korean fried chicken. The Saengchae Gochujang Chicken burger features crispy chicken with Han’s “secret” garlic gochujang sauce, paired with the acidity and crunch of saengchae or pickled vegetables with a bit of a sauerkraut slant added in.
Salsa jangajji fries are his east-west mash-up: The crinkle-cut fries are topped with a hybrid between Mexican salsa and the Korean banchan of vegetables pickled in soy sauce.
Finally, there’s a Tropical Makgeolli shake made with Kook Soon Dang makgeolli, which is blended with vanilla custard, pineapple and lime juice; and topped with lime zest. This hearkens back to the first dessert ever served at Nae:um, a makgeolli sorbet, Han said, and clears and refreshes the palate.
When approached to collaborate with Shake Shack, “I knew I wanted to do a full menu”, Han said, not just a burger or two.
He took that creative task on even though he was busy reopening Nae:um, which had closed for renovations and unveiled a refreshed look and new menu in September.
“When I reopened Nae:um 2.0, my motto was, ‘Focus on basics’. So, I wanted that to reflect in this collaboration as well. I wanted to make something that was very classic, but also had not been seen or tasted before – elevated classics,” he explained.
“Korean culture is everywhere. I try to show a different side of Korean food,” he added. While the flavours should be familiar, they’re presented in a novel way.
More than 20 tasting sessions took place before the menu was finalised, he shared.
One challenge was ensuring consistency. At his restaurant, “I taste everything every day. But this, I cannot do that. It's a new experience for me”.
He’s emerged with a potential new business idea for the future.
“I had a lot of burgers in my head,” he said. “I think I can use them some day. Maybe, I’ll open another restaurant and sell burgers – who knows?”
Shake Shack x Nae:um launches Nov 5 at Shake Shack outlets islandwide.