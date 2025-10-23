Shake Shack Singapore collaborates with Michelin-starred Nae:um for ‘elevated’ Korean-inspired burgers

“When I reopened Nae:um 2.0, my motto was, ‘Focus on basics’. So, I wanted that to reflect in this collaboration as well. I wanted to make something that was very classic, but also had not been seen or tasted before – elevated classics,” he explained.

“Korean culture is everywhere. I try to show a different side of Korean food,” he added. While the flavours should be familiar, they’re presented in a novel way.

More than 20 tasting sessions took place before the menu was finalised, he shared.

One challenge was ensuring consistency. At his restaurant, “I taste everything every day. But this, I cannot do that. It's a new experience for me”.