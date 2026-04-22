What is Sindhi food? Explore the lesser-known Indian cuisine at this celeb chef’s pop-up event

Indian celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani is bringing Sindhi cuisine to Singapore through a three-night pop-up at Firangi Superstar from Apr 22 to 24, highlighting a lesser-known culinary tradition shaped by migration and diaspora.

The Mumbai-born chef, television host and cookbook writer is in Singapore for a three-night event called The Sindhi Supper Club, where he presents his take on the traditional dishes of his culture. It's part of Firangi Superstar’s goal to champion the diverse richness of Indian cuisines by showcasing a range of flavours and cultures in its menus.

“Sindhi cuisine is deeply emotional food as it’s shaped by migration, memory, and resilience,” Ratnani explained.

Not unlike what Hakka cuisine is to the Chinese, there is history involved. “After the Partition, Sindhis became a displaced community, so the food evolved without a fixed geography, yet it carries strong influences from the Sindh region, which is now in Pakistan, where the Indus river, desert terrain and trade routes played a big role.”

The small but resilient Sindhi community here in Singapore is part of that diaspora. “Sindhi culture is incredibly entrepreneurial and adaptive. We’re a community that rebuilt itself from scratch across the world,” Ratnani said. “Then there’s our language, and we carry Sindhi as an oral identity more than a written one now, which makes it even more intimate.”