Team Singapore chefs clinch first and third places at Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026
Cheng Yen Ping was crowned champion of the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, while Stanton Wong placed third in the Global Chefs Challenge category.
Two chefs from Team Singapore have won top honours at the Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026, a major international culinary competition.
Chef Cheng Yen Ping was crowned champion in the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, while Chef Stanton Wong placed third in the Global Chefs Challenge category. Cheng also received the Best Cake Award in her category.
The finals took place from May 16 to 19 at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport, United Kingdom, where around 40 finalist teams from different countries competed across several categories.
Wong is a junior sous chef at The Westin Singapore, while Cheng is a pastry sous chef at Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford. The latter competed alongside fellow Singapore pastry chef Ng Shi Hui, also from Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.
The Singapore team was supported by the Singapore Chefs Association and the Singapore Pastry Alliance.
Speaking to Worldchefs ahead of the finals, Wong described representing Singapore as “truly an honour”, and Cheng similarly said she hoped to “make Singapore proud”.
In the Global Chefs Challenge category, Wong was required to prepare a multi-course menu consisting of an appetiser, intermediate course, main course and dessert within a set timeframe.
Meanwhile, Cheng’s pastry category focused on technical dessert work. Teams had to create chocolate and sugar showpieces, entremet cakes and plated desserts based on a competition theme.
ABOUT GLOBAL CHEFS CHALLENGE
Held once every two years, the Global Chefs Challenge is organised by Worldchefs, an international network of chefs’ associations.
The competition spans multiple stages over one to two years, beginning with national qualifiers before moving into regional semi-finals across Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Pacific Rim. Winners from those rounds advance to the global finals.
The contest is divided into four categories: the Global Chefs Challenge, Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, Global Vegan Chefs Challenge and Global Young Chefs Challenge.
For the 2026 edition, regional semi-finals were held throughout 2025, including in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.