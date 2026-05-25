Team Singapore chefs clinch first and third places at Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026

Wong is a junior sous chef at The Westin Singapore, while Cheng is a pastry sous chef at Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford. The latter competed alongside fellow Singapore pastry chef Ng Shi Hui, also from Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.

The Singapore team was supported by the Singapore Chefs Association and the Singapore Pastry Alliance.

Speaking to Worldchefs ahead of the finals, Wong described representing Singapore as “truly an honour”, and Cheng similarly said she hoped to “make Singapore proud”.

In the Global Chefs Challenge category, Wong was required to prepare a multi-course menu consisting of an appetiser, intermediate course, main course and dessert within a set timeframe.

Meanwhile, Cheng’s pastry category focused on technical dessert work. Teams had to create chocolate and sugar showpieces, entremet cakes and plated desserts based on a competition theme.