Squid Game ang ku kueh? Hokkien, Cantonese, and Teochew classics get a modern makeover

Traditionalists may baulk when they pass Kelvin Toh’s ang ku kueh store along Victoria Street.

Here, the traditional Hokkien tortoise-shaped cakes come in a literal rainbow of colours. There are pretty pastel-hued kueh, some flecked with gold, and yet more in the shape of Squid Game characters wearing distinct pink sweats and black masks. (They even hold workshops to make these.)

His mother, Toh Bong Yeo, the matriarch of their well-known family business Ji Xiang Confectionery, has been known to roll her eyes at the sight of these… well, travesties.