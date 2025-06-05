More Singapore restaurants are launching new breakfast and brunch options, and diners are eating it up

Foodies know Michelin-starred Ma Cuisine on Craig Road as a place for a fine French evening out, replete with elevated classics like escargots in garlic butter, roast pigeon and veal sweetbread, perfectly paired with select wines.

But, at the start of the year, the restaurant quietly started serving breakfast and brunch under a new, casual brand known as Bonjour Ma Cuisine.

With shifting dining and spending habits across Singapore’s F&B scene, chefs and restaurateurs have started rethinking strategies and ways in which to entice diners through their doors. Breakfast, usually the purview of casual cafes, offers an inroad into a new market.



Like Clark Kent and Superman, Ma Cuisine and Bonjour Ma Cuisine utilise the same dining room (although they have separate entrances).

But, to build Bonjour Ma Cuisine, chef-owner Mathieu Escoffier hired and trained a whole new, dedicated kitchen team; doubled the storage and kitchen space; brought in a barista; and acquired a new collection of designated plates and cutlery – not to mention designing an extensive new menu.

“We basically did a restaurant in the restaurant,” he explained.

So, in the mornings and over lunch time, you’ll now find a Croque Madame with truffle (S$28.80) according to Escoffier’s mum’s recipe, topped with a golden sunny-side-up egg; knife-chopped tenderloin beef tartare (S$27.50); and French toast served with kaya and creme anglaise (S$14.50).