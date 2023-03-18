‘Starbucks of China’ Luckin Coffee coming to Singapore

China’s largest coffee chain Luckin Coffee is set to debut in Singapore three years after its shocking accounting scandal. Once considered a ‘unicorn’ start-up with a valuation of more than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion), the Xiamen-based company born in 2017 was forced to delist from American stock exchange Nasdaq in 2020 after admitting to falsely inflating sales by over US$300 million.

The once-controversial company, now under new ownership and management, appears to be making a comeback – including an aggressive international expansion in Singapore. While details have not been disclosed, 8days.sg has spotted signs of the upcoming openings around the island.