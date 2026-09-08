Starbucks Singapore launches Jay Chou and Peanuts collections for 30th anniversary
The Jay Chou drinkware collection launches on Wednesday (Sep 9), followed by a 10-piece Peanuts range inspired by It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Sep 15.
Starbucks Singapore will be launching two new collaborations featuring Mandopop star Jay Chou and Peanuts characters, including Snoopy and Woodstock.
Coinciding with the beginning of Starbucks Singapore's 30th anniversary celebrations, the collections will roll out separately this September alongside the return of Starbucks' autumn staple, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
On Wednesday (Sep 9), the coffee chain will launch the Jay Chou x Starbucks collection, a three-piece drinkware range inspired by the Taiwanese singer-songwriter's music.
The collection comprises two colour-changing stainless steel tumblers in black and white, as well as a stainless steel cold cup. The designs feature lyrics and motifs associated with Chou's music, while accessories including keychains and pouches are incorporated into the pieces.
The Jay Chou collection will be available at selected Starbucks stores from Sep 9, as well as the Starbucks Online Store from 10am and LazMall from noon, while stocks last.
On Sep 15, Starbucks will launch their Peanuts x Starbucks collection, featuring 10 pieces that take inspiration from the 1966 animated Halloween television special, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.
The autumn-themed range includes cold cups, tumblers and a ceramic mug, alongside a Snoopy plush, bag charm, mini tote and enamel pin set.
Among the more distinctive pieces is a limited-edition Snoopy glass cold cup featuring a Woodstock straw topper, with Snoopy dressed in a pumpkin-coloured hat and green scarf. A die-cut Starbucks card depicting Snoopy serving a drink on a pumpkin will also be released.
The Peanuts collection will be available at Starbucks stores and on LazMall from noon on Sep 15. Purchases are limited to two pieces of each item per customer, while stocks last.
For those more interested in what's inside the cup, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will also return on Sep 9.
Besides the original hot version, this year's line-up includes the Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Iced Shaken Latte, Pumpkin Spice Coffee Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Nitro Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.