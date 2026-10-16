Oh, bother! Starbucks Singapore unveils Winnie the Pooh collection with mugs, tumblers and more

Inspired by the timeless adventures of Pooh and his friends, the collection features an assortment of charming drinkware and lifestyle accessories designed to add a touch of Disney magic to daily routines.

The collection includes Winnie the Pooh-themed ceramic mugs, cold cups and stainless steel tumblers in various sizes, including a Tigger-themed tumbler.

Among the highlights are the collectible Starbucks Bearista keychains and phone straps, featuring the beloved characters Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger. From Pooh's endearing charm to Tigger's infectious energy, these adorable accessories are bound to delight Disney enthusiasts.