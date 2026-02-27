The return of the steakhouse: Here are the newest places beefing up Singapore’s food scene

Steak is back. Good, old-fashioned, meaty meat — no foam, no foraging notes, no need for a glossary.

After years of tweezers, tasting menus and things described as “a study of textures”, Singapore seems to have rediscovered the simple pleasure of a well-seared steak – and the restaurants are stepping up to meet the moment.

Beef, of course, is only as good as its fundamentals. Sourcing is gospel: grass-fed, grain-fed, wagyu, Angus, F1, full-blood, and even hanwoo. Then comes the ageing – 30 days, 60 days, sometimes longer – coaxing out funk and tenderness. Finally, the fire, with specialty charcoal, specialty wood and custom-built grills roaring at face-reddening temperatures. Mastery over heat is non-negotiable; so is a chef who knows precisely when to flip and how long to rest.

The cooking part is complex, but the eating part is refreshingly unapologetic. Maybe it’s nostalgia. Maybe we want to dine more uncomplicatedly. Or maybe we’ve just missed the primal joy of chewing. Whatever the reason, Singapore’s dining scene is going in a carnivorous direction.

Three of the city’s newest temples to beef offer everything from a specialisation in top-grade Japanese wagyu to an updated classic steakhouse experience, for everything from a family meal to a date-night splurge.

STAG’S HEAD STEAKHOUSE