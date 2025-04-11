At Summer Hill, chef Anthony Yeoh has rolled out a menu celebrating women writers

MFK FISHER

Seminal American food writer Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher published her first book in 1937 and went on to write nearly 30 more, discussing food and eating from all aspects including cooking, culture, history and philosophy; with one of her most famous books, How To Cook A Wolf, written during a food shortage in the second World War.

Anthony Yeoh: “Her memoirs read like an indie biopic that's going to be the dark horse at the awards circuit. Thoughtful, funny, considered and so very aware. Define This Word from Gastronomical Me is an entire chapter of a memoir that she's devoted to describing her lunch, if you think about it at face value. But, she turns it into a story that's compelling, funny, exciting and delicious all at once. Completely masterful storytelling that highlights, for me as a chef and restaurant owner, that a meal is made up of so much more than the food on the plate.”

RUTH REICHL

Best known for serving as food critic for both the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times in a career spanning 20 years, Ruth Reichl’s work includes keen observations about the culture of eating.

Anthony Yeoh: “Her career has spanned cookbooks, magazines, newspapers and now novels. But, what I most enjoyed were her memoirs. They're shockingly personal and surprising in how much of her life she lays bare, which she attributes to there being no other way around how she could convey the context and moments that made the meals in the books mean what they did. But, it's also what makes them such great fun to read, and by the time you get to her books on her adventures as a New York Times food critic in disguise and then her time as the last editor of Gourmet magazine, she's in full swing and writes with confidence that just makes you want to turn the page.”

PAULA WOLFERT

Award-winning American writer Paula Wolfert is the author of nine cookbooks with a focus on Moroccan, Mediterranean and French cuisine.

Anthony Yeoh: “I picked up her book The Country Cooking Of Southwest France many years ago not really knowing how important the Southwest really is to France. But, the introductions she wrote to each chapter really opened up the idea of cuisine regionale, the food specific to each region of France. And I learned how, coincidentally, all the things we as Singaporeans love (Truffles! Foie Gras! Duck Confit!) come from the sud-ouest, as the French call it. The pictures she painted made me want to visit this delicious land and it was where I went on my first visit to France.

Summer Hill’s brunch trolley buffet is available on Fridays at 12pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 1pm and 1.30 to 3.30pm. The Savouring Stories menu runs from now until the end of May. For more information, visit https://summerhill.sg.