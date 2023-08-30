Prata tacos with lamb and cheese? 4 Singapore chefs go wild putting their own spin on tacos

There’s something we need to taco ‘bout. Canchita Peruvian Cuisine is holding a month-long cross-cultural taco party, on the premise, it seems, that the taco is the white T-shirt of the food world: Everyone has a version of it, it’s the perfect blank canvas, and no one has ever met a taco they didn’t like.

Four acclaimed, Singapore-based chef friends of Canchita’s Daniel and Tamara Chavez have been roped in to put their own unique spins on the taco: Han Liguang of contemporary Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth, Kenjiro Hashida of Japanese restaurant Hashida, Dave Pynt of barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends and Mano Thevar of modern Indian restaurant Thevar.