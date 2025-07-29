Owner of popular kueh tutu store Tan’s Tutu Coconut Cake has died at age 63

Tan took over the store from her late brother in 2004 following his death. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle in 2018, Tan said that the business was first started by her father as a pushcart and shared how her whole family would help out.

“When I was in secondary school, during the school holidays, we would help clean the pandan leaves and fry the peanuts. Then I would help sell at the roadside before my elder brother, who was working part-time at a machinery hardware store, would come in the evening,” recalled Tan.

“We moved around Singapore – we’d go to the Cathay where there were midnight shows, or Great World City.”