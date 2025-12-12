Singapore cuisine ranks 90 out of 100 on Taste Atlas’ Best Cuisines in the World list

Singapore is ranked No 90 on Taste Atlas’ annual 100 Best Cuisines in the World list.

Yes, we ranked well below English (No 50), Canadian (No 40), Serbian (No 12) and Malaysian (No 29) cuisines.

The list is “based on 590,228 valid ratings for 18,912 foods in our database”, Taste Atlas says. The publication collects crowdsourced ratings from its website’s users, where people rate individual dishes, ingredients and restaurants. The final rankings are based on weighted averages and are filtered to exclude spam, bots and unreliable votes.

Although Singapore is in the bottom percentile of cuisines, it comes in at No 20 in their 100 Best Food Cities list – above Tokyo at No 26, Bangkok at No 62, Seoul at No 70 and San Sebastian at No 78.

The top four Best Food Cities are all in Italy: Naples, Milan, Bologna and Florence.

The country in which Singapore cuisine was “most loved” is the USA, according to the website.

In Singapore, the same list says, the “must try” dishes are char kway teow, roti prata, black pepper crab, apam balik and Katong laksa.

“Iconic Traditional Restaurants” in Singapore are listed as Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Zai Shun Curry Fish Head and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s “Best Gourmet Producers” are 53 degrees enterprise, East Asia Whiskey Company, Origin chocolates and Fossa Chocolate.