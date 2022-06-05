Singapore crowned champion at Global Pastry Chef Challenge finals 2022

The Singapore pastry team – represented by Dexter Lee who is ITE College West's pastry and baking chef-lecturer, along with his assistant Terence Lin – beat out first runner-up Italy and second runner-up France.

The Global Pastry Chef Challenge is part of an international competition organised by Worldchefs (The World Association of Chefs' Societies) – a non-political professional body dedicated to maintaining and improving the culinary standards of global cuisines. The Global Chefs Challenge and the Global Young Chefs Challenge are the two other categories the international chefs compete in.

This year’s finals took place in Abu Dhabi from May 31 to Jun 3, where the continent’s strongest teams pitted their culinary skills against each other.