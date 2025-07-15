Korean tofu gelato and other nostalgic flavours at this hanok-inspired gelato cafe
Tofu G, currently a pop-up at Mandarin Gallery, will be opening a flagship store at an Amoy Street shophouse next month.
If lighter, cleaner-tasting desserts are your thing, Korean tofu gelato might be right up your alley.
Gelato cafe Tofu G at Mandarin Gallery is positioned as Singapore’s first tofu gelato brand. Its tofu gelato is crafted for lovers of soya, with a Vegan Tofu Gelato comprised of tofu and soya milk; and a High-Protein Tofu Gelato that has added soya bean protein.
The Vegan Tofu Gelato, with its clean soya flavour, is lightly sweet and very easy to eat, while the High Protein Tofu Gelato is thicker and creamier in texture.
It isn’t only tofu on offer: Other flavours include sweet corn, which is the most popular flavour; roasted black sesame; purple sweet potato; and pistachio. Each scoop is S$8.
The current shop is a pop-up, with a flagship store opening in August in the CBD. Ten to 15 flavours are planned for the new store, including hallabong and makgeolli.
Tofu G is from the group that also owns multiple brands like Modi Samgyetang Specialty Korean Restaurant, Drim Korean Steak House and Bada Hair. Founder and CEO Luke Yi wanted to create something unique to Korean culture, and tofu gelato fit the bill. The cafe’s interiors are inspired by hanok, or traditional Korean houses, with their rustic charm and natural materials.
On a hot day or after a heavy meal, the gelato, perfectly calibrated for Asian palates, is not a bad dessert choice at all.
Tofu G’s pop-up is at Mandarin Gallery #02-21, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897.