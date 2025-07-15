Korean tofu gelato and other nostalgic flavours at this hanok-inspired gelato cafe

The Vegan Tofu Gelato, with its clean soya flavour, is lightly sweet and very easy to eat, while the High Protein Tofu Gelato is thicker and creamier in texture.

It isn’t only tofu on offer: Other flavours include sweet corn, which is the most popular flavour; roasted black sesame; purple sweet potato; and pistachio. Each scoop is S$8.

The current shop is a pop-up, with a flagship store opening in August in the CBD. Ten to 15 flavours are planned for the new store, including hallabong and makgeolli.