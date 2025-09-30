Ex-Michelin restaurant pastry chef opens HDB bakery in Serangoon selling sourdough loaves, sandwiches and more

Opening a bakery was actually Au’s idea. Just like Liu, she didn’t start out in F&B – she studied bioengineering at the University of Sheffield, went on to complete a master's degree and even joined a big pharmaceutical company’s management trainee programme, which included stints in Germany and Switzerland.

The experience, however, left her disillusioned.

“The job wasn’t really what I envisioned. I loved science and research but the reality was endless emails and small changes that took forever. In the pharmaceutical industry, where regulations are very strict, each change can take 15 to 20 years but I want it done now!” she laughed.

When the pandemic hit, she quit her job and returned to Singapore. Her parents weren’t exactly thrilled that she’d left a role with “very good pay”.

“They weren’t supportive at first but once they saw my hard work and passion [as a baker], they came around,” she said.

With no clear plan in mind, Au simply knew she wanted to start her own business. She recalled a part-time stint at Baker & Cook before she attended university and the memory rekindled her interest in baking. She impulsively applied for a role at Tarte.

“I really like their tarts,” she quipped.

She later moved to artisanal bakery Baker’s Bench to specialise in sourdough, where her science background became unexpectedly useful. “Bread-making and bioengineering are actually very similar,” she explained. “You’re working with yeast, living organisms. You have to think about how to scale it, and the factors involved. It felt like a natural transition.”

As the idea of opening her own bakery started to take shape, Au knew she wanted a like-minded partner.

Her former co-worker-turned-friend Liu Yi Wen, with a similar work ethic and creative streak, was the natural choice. The pair invested “over S$100,000” of their savings to open The Weirdoughs in July.