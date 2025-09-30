Ex-Michelin restaurant pastry chef opens HDB bakery in Serangoon selling sourdough loaves, sandwiches and more
The Weirdoughs was started by the former head pastry chef of an Italian fine dining restaurant and a pharmaceutical high-flyer-turned-baker.
With most people watching their spending these days, artisanal baked goods have become something of a luxury. New bakery-cafe The Weirdoughs is hoping to buck the trend with its house-made sourdough loaves, milky shokupan, focaccia sandwiches, danishes and cakes at relatively affordable prices.
Opened in July, the cosy 20-seater is located in a quiet Serangoon HDB estate, taking over the unit once occupied by Jane Provision Shop (formerly Plain Jane), a cafe known for its Swiss rolls.
The Weirdoughs is owned by Taiwan-born pastry chef Liu Yi Wen, 35, and Singaporean baker, Au Hui Her, 30. Speaking to 8days.sg, they share that The Weirdoughs was initially envisioned as a neighbourhood takeaway bakery, but when customers began lingering over their pastries and coffee, they added more seats and expanded the menu to cater to the dine-in crowd.
With its sunny yellow shopfront, cute bready mascots, big glass windows and casual outdoor seating fashioned from beer kegs and planks, the vibe here is homely and unpretentious.
“Both of us are very family-oriented and we wanted the cafe to feel the same way – warm and welcoming, like our personalities,” explained Au.
She also came up with the name The Weirdoughs, a cheeky pun that captures their playful spirit.
Inside, a bright communal table anchors the space, surrounded by mismatched chairs and an open kitchen lined with racks of bread and pastries. Between the indoor setup and a few outdoor seats, the cafe fits about 20 diners.
Now a Singapore permanent resident, Taipei native Liu Yi Wen had studied material science at university back home but discovered her true passion while working part-time at cafes during her college years.
In 2016, encouraged by a family friend, she moved to Singapore to train in pastry-making at At-Sunrice.
She then spent the next eight years honing her skills in fine-dining establishments, from Joel Robuchon’s Singapore and Paris outposts, to renowned chef Andre Chiang’s now-defunct, two-Michelin-starred restaurant Raw in Taipei.
Though she had little direct interaction with Andre Chiang, Liu credits his right-hand man, chef Alain Huang, for shaping her approach to baking.
“I met a lot of talented people [at Raw] and got to learn from them, including Chef Alain’s perseverance and dedication to his craft,” she said.
Love eventually brought her back here – she married her Singaporean partner last year – and in 2022, she crossed paths with Au Hui Her while working at Les Amis-owned confectionery chain Tarte by Cheryl Koh. Two years later, Liu was appointed head pastry chef at one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Art di Daniele Sperindio. When the restaurant shuttered in 2024, Liu finally had the chance to turn her energy toward building something of her own: The Weirdoughs.
Opening a bakery was actually Au’s idea. Just like Liu, she didn’t start out in F&B – she studied bioengineering at the University of Sheffield, went on to complete a master's degree and even joined a big pharmaceutical company’s management trainee programme, which included stints in Germany and Switzerland.
The experience, however, left her disillusioned.
“The job wasn’t really what I envisioned. I loved science and research but the reality was endless emails and small changes that took forever. In the pharmaceutical industry, where regulations are very strict, each change can take 15 to 20 years but I want it done now!” she laughed.
When the pandemic hit, she quit her job and returned to Singapore. Her parents weren’t exactly thrilled that she’d left a role with “very good pay”.
“They weren’t supportive at first but once they saw my hard work and passion [as a baker], they came around,” she said.
With no clear plan in mind, Au simply knew she wanted to start her own business. She recalled a part-time stint at Baker & Cook before she attended university and the memory rekindled her interest in baking. She impulsively applied for a role at Tarte.
“I really like their tarts,” she quipped.
She later moved to artisanal bakery Baker’s Bench to specialise in sourdough, where her science background became unexpectedly useful. “Bread-making and bioengineering are actually very similar,” she explained. “You’re working with yeast, living organisms. You have to think about how to scale it, and the factors involved. It felt like a natural transition.”
As the idea of opening her own bakery started to take shape, Au knew she wanted a like-minded partner.
Her former co-worker-turned-friend Liu Yi Wen, with a similar work ethic and creative streak, was the natural choice. The pair invested “over S$100,000” of their savings to open The Weirdoughs in July.
Some of the menu’s most eye-catching items, like the Taiwanese Breakfast Burger, made with scallion focaccia as a nod to cong you da bing (pan-fried scallion pancake, a popular street snack in Taiwan) and the Tea Egg Sandwich, actually came from Au.
They’ve also dabbled in Singaporean flavours for their seasonal items, including Cai Poh (preserved radish) Sourdough – inspired by fried carrot cake – and Peanut Muah Chee Toast for National Day.
With limited seating, weekends are almost always packed. About 80 per cent of customers choose to dine in, so Liu said they’ll gradually add more seats, “taking it step by step” to keep up with demand.
Currently, the pair are looking to streamline the regular menu to make operations more manageable. Thankfully, the creative monthly specials will stay – that’s something Au insisted on. “It’s what keeps things fun for me,” she shared with a grin.
HOUJICHA CHOCOLATE SHOKUPAN, S$7 PER LOAF
Soft, pillowy and delicately sweet, this shokupan is part plain Japanese milk bread, part houjicha-flavoured. The roasted Japanese green tea lends an earthy, slightly nutty undertone, restrained enough to let the natural sweetness of the plain bread come through. A ribbon of chocolate swirled through the centre adds richness without overwhelming, making this loaf especially easy to devour slice after slice.
TAIWANESE BREAKFAST BURGER, S$12
The crusty scallion focaccia, speckled with sesame seeds, cleverly echoes cong you da bing, the crispy pan-fried scallion pancake popular on Taiwan’s streets.
Stuffed with a thin slab of peppery pork chop (that could be juicier), fried egg and crisp lettuce, the flavours are kept light and clean, making this hearty number filling without veering too heavy.
KEY LIME PIE, S$7
A standout. The thick house-made digestive crust is coarse and crunchy, and a touch less savoury than the usual store-bought versions, which sharpens its contrast with the smooth, tangy lime filling. Capped with a swirl of whipped cream, it’s zesty, refreshing, and simply well-executed.
HOT EARL GREY LATTE, S$6
Fragrant and comforting, with the tea’s floral notes mellowed by creamy steamed milk. Pairs well with the cafe’s lighter pastries.
Besides breads and pastries, the cafe also stocks teas that Liu personally sourced from Taiwan, along with coffee beans from New Zealand-based Allpress Espresso – the same coffee served in-house.
The Weirdoughs is at #01-10, 211 Serangoon Avenue 4, Singapore 550211. Open Mon, Thur-Fri 10am to 7.30pm; Sat-Sun 8am to 3pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/