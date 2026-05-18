After 100 years, iconic Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s to close in 2026
The family-run establishment, known for its old-school Cantonese fare and popularity among airline crew, says there is no successor to continue the business.
One of Singapore’s long-standing Cantonese restaurants will be closing its doors after almost a century in business.
Wing Seong Fatty’s, currently located at Burlington Square, announced on social media that it will cease operations on Jun 28, 2026 – the same year it marks its 100th anniversary.
The restaurant traced its roots back to 1926, when the founder started the business along Albert Street. According to the notice, the founder’s son later helped manage the restaurant and became affectionately known as “Fatty” by customers, eventually inspiring the restaurant’s name.
The business relocated to Albert Complex in 1987, where the third generation took over the operations. It later moved to Burlington Square in October 1999.
Over the decades, Wing Seong Fatty’s became a familiar name among diners seeking traditional Cantonese cuisine in the Bugis and Albert Street area. The eatery was also especially popular with airline crew and aviation veterans, earning a loyal following among pilots and cabin crew from Qantas and other international airlines.
A Facebook post by Australia’s HARS Aviation Museum described the restaurant as “more than a restaurant but a genuine piece of history for veterans and aircrew alike”, adding that “Qantas people in particular will be devastated”.
The post also referred to staff members “Skinny” and Kelvin as being “amongst the most loved people of airline aircrew who visit Singapore”.
In its announcement, the management said the decision to close was made after “much consideration”.
“While the shareholders and management are advancing in age, and the younger generation have pursued their own careers, we find ourselves without a successor to continue the business,” the notice read.
The restaurant also thanked customers for their “loyalty, patronage, and friendship” over the years.
“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement you have shown us throughout the years,” it said.
The closure marks the end of an era for yet another heritage F&B business in Singapore, amid rising operating costs, changing consumer habits and succession challenges faced by family-run establishments.