After 100 years, iconic Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s to close in 2026

One of Singapore’s long-standing Cantonese restaurants will be closing its doors after almost a century in business.

Wing Seong Fatty’s, currently located at Burlington Square, announced on social media that it will cease operations on Jun 28, 2026 – the same year it marks its 100th anniversary.

The restaurant traced its roots back to 1926, when the founder started the business along Albert Street. According to the notice, the founder’s son later helped manage the restaurant and became affectionately known as “Fatty” by customers, eventually inspiring the restaurant’s name.

The business relocated to Albert Complex in 1987, where the third generation took over the operations. It later moved to Burlington Square in October 1999.