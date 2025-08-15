Popular Australian dessert chain Yo-Chi opens first international outlet at Singapore's Orchard Central

You no longer need to travel to Australia to try the famous froyo and acai from Yo-Chi. On Friday (Aug 15), the popular dessert chain opened its first-ever international outlet at Singapore's Orchard Central.

At Yo-Chi, customers can personalise their own yoghurt cups and acai bowls at the self-serve stations before picking from the selection of toppings.

These include classic ones from Australia, like chocolate chip cookie dough and mini mochi, as well as those with a Singaporean twist, like coconut jelly and nata de coco.