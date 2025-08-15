Popular Australian dessert chain Yo-Chi opens first international outlet at Singapore's Orchard Central
Specialising in frozen yoghurt, Yo-Chi opened its first international outlet at Orchard Central on Friday (Aug 15).
You no longer need to travel to Australia to try the famous froyo and acai from Yo-Chi. On Friday (Aug 15), the popular dessert chain opened its first-ever international outlet at Singapore's Orchard Central.
At Yo-Chi, customers can personalise their own yoghurt cups and acai bowls at the self-serve stations before picking from the selection of toppings.
These include classic ones from Australia, like chocolate chip cookie dough and mini mochi, as well as those with a Singaporean twist, like coconut jelly and nata de coco.
According to Yo-Chi, its yoghurt is made with real Australian milk and its acai blend, from organic and sustainably sourced acai berries.
Some of the yoghurt flavours listed on Yo-Chi's website include salted butterscotch, classic vanilla and strawberry cream.
Yo-Chi will also be releasing seasonal flavours such as mango, coconut and matcha.
Diners at Yo-Chi's Orchard Central outlet can also look forward to a modern, warm wood aesthetic as they relax and indulge in their desserts.
In a statement, Yo-Chi co-owner and brand director Oliver Allis said: “At Yo-Chi, we never take shortcuts with the quality of our product. Our yoghurt is made from fresh milk and we always use organic, sustainably sourced acai. When you step into our space, expect good vibes, big smiles and fun campaigns that will keep you coming back.”
Yo-Chi's Singapore outlet is located at 181 Orchard Road, #01-06, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896.