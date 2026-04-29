Pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer performing in Singapore in November

There will be three ticket presales starting May 5 before the general sale on May 8.

The first will be the artiste presale on May 5 from 10am to 11.59pm, open only for 5 Seconds Of Summer subscribers. More information is available on the artiste's website.

Next will be a 24-hour Mastercard presale from May 6, 10am to May 7, 10am, during which all transactions on Ticketmaster will need to be completed using a valid Mastercard.

The Live Nation presale will take place on May 7 from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will begin on May 8 from 10am, open to everyone signed into a valid Ticketmaster account.

Ticket prices and the seating map will be made available on the day of the first presale on May 5.

VIP packages will also be available.