Pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer performing in Singapore in November
The band will perform on Nov 16 at The Star Theatre.
Pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer is making its way to Singapore after more than eight years. 5SOS will be taking the stage at The Star Theatre on Nov 16 as part of their Everyone's a Star! world tour.
The band, which last performed in Singapore in 2018 at Capitol Theatre, is best known for hits including She Looks So Perfect, Youngblood and Teeth.
They also announced shows in Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul and Tokyo.
There will be three ticket presales starting May 5 before the general sale on May 8.
The first will be the artiste presale on May 5 from 10am to 11.59pm, open only for 5 Seconds Of Summer subscribers. More information is available on the artiste's website.
Next will be a 24-hour Mastercard presale from May 6, 10am to May 7, 10am, during which all transactions on Ticketmaster will need to be completed using a valid Mastercard.
The Live Nation presale will take place on May 7 from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will begin on May 8 from 10am, open to everyone signed into a valid Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices and the seating map will be made available on the day of the first presale on May 5.
VIP packages will also be available.
Formed in 2011, the Australian band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin.
They first began their careers as YouTube celebrities before breaking into the global spotlight when touring with One Direction on the Take Me Home Tour.