Aaron Kwok welcomes baby number three: ‘I’m the luckiest man in the world’
Both baby and wife Moka Fang are doing well, Kwok shared on Instagram.
Aaron Kwok, 59, is now a father of three. The singer, who is married to model Moka Fang, announced the arrival of their new baby girl with a gushing social media post on Wednesday (Oct 22).
“Our little princess is finally home,” he wrote, along with a picture of the baby. “Mother and daughter are well, and we are thankful for everything. Our family now has three shining pearls.”
The couple have two older daughters, aged eight and six, who can’t wait to take care of their new sister, he shared.
He continued: “To me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl – every child is a precious gift from above.”
He then added: “Our home is filled with goddesses and I’m the luckiest man in the world to be deeply loved by four goddesses.”
Kwok ended the post with, “Please welcome this beautiful new life along with us with your well wishes for her to grow up healthy and happy”.
Hong Kong media reported that Kwok was seen driving from his residence to Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in Happy Valley with his mother-in-law to pick up the newborn on Oct 22.
He was later spotted returning to his parked vehicle with his in-laws and two nurses, one of whom had the baby in a carrier. The family then drove off with their newest member.
When congratulated by reporters, Kwok smiled broadly and said, “Thank you”, but did not respond to questions about wife Fang, who was not seen, according to Sing Tao Headline.