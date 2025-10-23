Aaron Kwok welcomes baby number three: ‘I’m the luckiest man in the world’

He continued: “To me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl – every child is a precious gift from above.”

He then added: “Our home is filled with goddesses and I’m the luckiest man in the world to be deeply loved by four goddesses.”

Kwok ended the post with, “Please welcome this beautiful new life along with us with your well wishes for her to grow up healthy and happy”.

Hong Kong media reported that Kwok was seen driving from his residence to Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in Happy Valley with his mother-in-law to pick up the newborn on Oct 22.

He was later spotted returning to his parked vehicle with his in-laws and two nurses, one of whom had the baby in a carrier. The family then drove off with their newest member.

When congratulated by reporters, Kwok smiled broadly and said, “Thank you”, but did not respond to questions about wife Fang, who was not seen, according to Sing Tao Headline.