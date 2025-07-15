Actor Chen Xi, son of veteran artistes Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, is married

“Tied the knot with my Player two,” Chen Xi wrote, adding that he and Mimi decided not to have a full-blown wedding ceremony in Singapore, but instead, a “small and heartfelt” solemnisation with their closest family.

“We chose to keep things simple, sincere, and true to us, and what better space than a charming Peranakan shophouse at Little Social which also reflects a small dream Mimi and I share for the future.”

He continued to thank everyone close to him as well.

“To my parents, thank you for being my anchor, for your quiet sacrifices, and for showing me what love and family truly look like,” he said.

He also thanked his younger sister, actress Chen Yixin, for “stepping up without hesitation” and being the “real MVP (Most valuable player)” behind the scenes.

“To my aunties, uncles, and my brothers and sisters, thank you for being the roots and rhythm of this day, and for surrounding us with so much love,” he added.

Chen Xi also thanked Mimi's family. “To my new Japanese side of the family, thank you for making the long journey here, even with little ones in tow. Your presence truly means the world to us.”

The actor, lastly, thanked his team for the “insane hours, the love, and the beautiful memories captured”.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all. Here’s to a lifetime of side quests together,” he concluded.