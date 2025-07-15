Actor Chen Xi, son of veteran artistes Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, is married
The 34-year-old said he and his Japanese wife held a “small and heartfelt” solemnisation with their closest family instead of a big wedding ceremony.
Actor Chen Xi is married. He and his Japanese wife, Mimi, first met through a language-exchange app and previously announced their engagement in May 2024.
On Monday (Jul 14), the 34-year-old son of Singaporean actors Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen announced the good news on Instagram with a series of Peranakan-themed photos.
“Tied the knot with my Player two,” Chen Xi wrote, adding that he and Mimi decided not to have a full-blown wedding ceremony in Singapore, but instead, a “small and heartfelt” solemnisation with their closest family.
“We chose to keep things simple, sincere, and true to us, and what better space than a charming Peranakan shophouse at Little Social which also reflects a small dream Mimi and I share for the future.”
He continued to thank everyone close to him as well.
“To my parents, thank you for being my anchor, for your quiet sacrifices, and for showing me what love and family truly look like,” he said.
He also thanked his younger sister, actress Chen Yixin, for “stepping up without hesitation” and being the “real MVP (Most valuable player)” behind the scenes.
“To my aunties, uncles, and my brothers and sisters, thank you for being the roots and rhythm of this day, and for surrounding us with so much love,” he added.
Chen Xi also thanked Mimi's family. “To my new Japanese side of the family, thank you for making the long journey here, even with little ones in tow. Your presence truly means the world to us.”
The actor, lastly, thanked his team for the “insane hours, the love, and the beautiful memories captured”.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all. Here’s to a lifetime of side quests together,” he concluded.
Under the post, his mother, Xiang Yun commented: “May you respect and love each other, walk hand in hand for a lifetime, and be happy and fulfilled. Mommy's blessing.”
Fellow actors Romeo Tan, Richie Koh, Edwin Goh, Hong Hui Fang and many others also congratulated the couple on tying the knot.
Chen Xi and Mimi met in 2020 during the pandemic when he signed up for an online language-exchange app to learn Japanese. In the process, Chen Xi also taught Mimi Singlish.
When Chen Xi went to London for his Master’s programme for 16 months in 2023, he thought he and Mimi would have to call it quits. She, however, managed to get a visa to work in England and found a job there. The pair’s relationship thus blossomed after.