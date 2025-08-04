South Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies at age 55

South Korean actor Song Yung-kyu, who starred in the 2019 action-comedy film Extreme Job, died on Monday (Aug 4). He was 55.

According to Korean media, citing the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct, Song was discovered around 8am local time inside a parked car in a residential complex in Yongin, south of Seoul, by an acquaintance.

The police added that at press time, there was no sign of foul play and no suicide note was found. Investigations are ongoing.

Song faced legal trouble recently when he was caught drunk driving in June. The actor issued a public apology when the case became public.

As a result of the scandal, he was edited out of scenes from the ongoing TV series The Defects and he stepped down from a production of Shakespeare In Love, which was playing at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center.

His past shows include Tail Of The Nine-Tailed, Hyena, Netflix’s Narco-Saints and Disney+’s Big Bet.