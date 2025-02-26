Jung Eun-hye, Korean actress with Down syndrome, getting married in May

Korean caricature artist and actress Jung Eun-hye, who has Down syndrome, will tie the knot in May. The 34-year-old gained attention for her role as the twin sister of Han Ji Min’s character in 2022 hit drama Our Blues.

Jung announced the news on YouTube channel OPQR, revealing that she met her fiance Jo Young-nam, who has an intellectual disability, at the Amazing Outsider Art Center where they work.

"I've met someone I want to marry. Can a person with a developmental disability live a normal life like others?" she asked.

Jung revealed that Jo was immediately drawn to her upon their first meeting in February last year, and they soon started dating.

She was very happy when he proposed, and their wedding will be held on May 3.

Speaking about him, her face lit up with joy as she shared how much strength he has given her: "He has such a bright personality and always makes me smile, which gives me a lot of strength. Thanks to him, I feel more energised."