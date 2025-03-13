Iconic Indonesian film from the 2000s, Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, gets a musical reboot
Titled Rangga & Cinta, the reboot of the popular film from 2002 will have original star Nicholas Saputra, who acted alongside Dian Sastrowardoyo, attached as a co-producer and will be released sometime in 2025.
It looks like the 2000s are making a comeback, even in the Asian movie industry. Indonesian production house Miles Films recently announced the cast of its upcoming film Rangga & Cinta.
Set to be released sometime in 2025, the movie is a musical reboot of the iconic 2002 film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? (What's Up With Love?) which starred Nicholas Saputra and Dian Sastrowardoyo as Rangga and Cinta, respectively.
The original movie tells the story of a popular girl named Cinta with a passion for poetry. She eventually crosses paths with the aloof and mysterious Rangga who also loves poetry. As the pair grows closer, Cinta slowly becomes distant from her friends.
Upon its release, Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? became a bonafide hit throughout Asia and was the most-watched Indonesian film of 2002 – grossing US$10 million worldwide. It spawned a sequel in 2016, with most of its original cast members reprising their roles.
The upcoming Rangga & Cinta will star El Putra Sarira as Rangga and Leya Princy as Cinta, with Nicholas Saputra as a co-producer. Barunson E&A – the Korean company behind the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite – has signed on as a co-investor for the film and will assist with international sales.
Speaking at a recent press conference for the movie, El Putra Sarira said that it was "a huge honour" to play Rangga.
Leya Princy added: "When I first watched the original Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, I was amazed by Miss Dian [as Cinta]. As such, I can only hope for the best. Hopefully, everyone loves the movie."