Iconic Indonesian film from the 2000s, Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, gets a musical reboot

It looks like the 2000s are making a comeback, even in the Asian movie industry. Indonesian production house Miles Films recently announced the cast of its upcoming film Rangga & Cinta.

Set to be released sometime in 2025, the movie is a musical reboot of the iconic 2002 film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? (What's Up With Love?) which starred Nicholas Saputra and Dian Sastrowardoyo as Rangga and Cinta, respectively.