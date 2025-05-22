Ado concert in Singapore: The mysterious Japanese singer shows off powerhouse vocals in one-of-a-kind experience
Titled Hibana, Ado’s concert on Wednesday night (May 21) is the first-ever Singapore show for the acclaimed Japanese singer, whose identity remains unknown to the public.
How hyped can you be from watching someone perform in a box? That was the question I had ahead of Japanese singer Ado’s inaugural Singapore concert – titled Hibana – on Wednesday night (May 21).
In the five years since the 22-year-old made her official debut, Ado has become one of the biggest Japanese music acts the world has heard. That’s right: Heard.
Because, ladies and gentlemen, despite a bevy of platinum-selling records and sold-out concerts worldwide to her name, no one has actually seen what Ado looks like.
But it’s not like fans are listening to a Spotify recording during her shows. Ado is indeed performing live on stage during her concerts, with choreography to boot. What sets her apart from other artistes is that she’s usually belting out her hits in a box that lets only her silhouette be visible to audiences.
In a past interview with British publication The Guardian, Ado explained her decision to conceal her identity, citing a desire for fans to focus on her artistry.
“When I perform live, it’s about what can be expressed purely through the songs, the lighting and my silhouette…I hope audiences overseas can enjoy this new kind of culture.”
Which brings us to Wednesday’s concert.
As a casual listener of Ado (who thinks her cover of Unravel is one of the best aural experiences in modern history), I already knew that she would slay in the vocals department.
And I was right.
Fan favourite songs like Usseewa, New Genesis and Kura Kura showed off her masterful range and impactful voice.
What I wasn’t prepared for, however, was just how fun and visually stimulating Ado’s concert would be.
Sure, she’s performing in a box, but having witnessed it for myself firsthand, I can safely say now that the set-up augments the experience, rather than taking away from it.
For 75 minutes straight, Ado sang, serenaded and screamed her heart out – barely pausing between songs.
The giant LED screen behind her served as a carousel of punchy graphics which, coupled with the dazzling laser display, made me feel like I was in an anime music video.
It was truly unlike any other concert experience I had.
Another aspect of Ado’s concert that deserves praise is her fans. In recent days, much has been said about how “dead” Singaporean audiences can be at concerts. Well, that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night.
Thanks to the show’s no-phone policy, everyone was in the moment, and the cheers were significantly louder than your average Singapore concert. Deafening screams of “Ado” amidst a sea of lightsticks moving in surprising synchronisation only served to amplify the electric atmosphere.
While Hibana might mean “spark” in Japanese, Ado has shown that she is an inferno to be reckoned with.