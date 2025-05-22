Ado concert in Singapore: The mysterious Japanese singer shows off powerhouse vocals in one-of-a-kind experience

How hyped can you be from watching someone perform in a box? That was the question I had ahead of Japanese singer Ado’s inaugural Singapore concert – titled Hibana – on Wednesday night (May 21).

In the five years since the 22-year-old made her official debut, Ado has become one of the biggest Japanese music acts the world has heard. That’s right: Heard.

Because, ladies and gentlemen, despite a bevy of platinum-selling records and sold-out concerts worldwide to her name, no one has actually seen what Ado looks like.