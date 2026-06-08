'It's hard for a K-pop star to be healthy': Aespa's Giselle wins praise for candid livestream
Giselle, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Aespa, has won praise for a recent livestream that saw her speaking candidly on numerous topics, including comments about her body and the K-pop industry.
Giselle, a member of K-pop girl group Aespa, has won praise from netizens after speaking candidly on many topics, including comments about her body and the K-pop industry at large, during a recent livestream.
During the 40-minute-long session on Saturday (Jun 6), the 25-year-old singer-rapper, whose real name is Aeri Uchinaga, spoke mostly in English as she responded to fans' questions, saying that she was "feeling very honest, very real" that day.
Minutes into the livestream, a commenter asked Giselle how she lost "so much weight", prompting her to retort: "Honestly, you guys talk about my looks a lot... That's really all you talk about when it comes to me."
She added that "it's a natural thing" for people to lose and gain weight over time.
Revealing that she's lost around 10kg in the past seven years, Giselle said that "things like that happen as you age as well." According to Giselle, due to her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), sometimes she's "just not hungry".
However, Giselle said that she was trying to gain weight because she "doesn't have a lot of energy".
When another fan asked Giselle if she was healthy, Giselle replied: "I try really hard to be healthy. I do. But it's hard for a K-pop star to be healthy."
Nonetheless, Giselle said that "health really is wealth" and that "nothing is worth anything when you start losing your health".
The livestream also saw Giselle dropping expletives numerous times, a rarity in the K-pop space that usually upholds a sanitised image, as she advised fans on many issues, including how to deal with bad situations.
When asked if she regrets being an idol, Giselle said no but added that "it is very far" from who she is.
One of the final questions she answered was what she would change about the K-pop industry, to which she replied "scams" and "being inhumane to people".
"This is not beneficial to me at all – me saying this," added Giselle, while laughing. "Very not smart of me, just so you know. But I'll be honest with you."
Giselle, however, clarified that it doesn't mean that she hates the situation.
"I'm just saying that's the reality of how the industry works. Every business, every industry has its flaws. There's no perfect world."
Clips from Giselle's livestream have since made their rounds online, attracting praise from fans and non-fans alike.
A commenter from X said: "Good for her, I think it's really time for idols to tell fans to shut the f*** up when they're overstepping their boundaries or being annoying in general."
Some fans also hoped that Giselle's livestream would inspire more K-pop idols to express their real thoughts more often, with one Reddit commenter saying: "I would love to have a glimpse of a timeline where all K-pop idols didn't play a character or an exaggerated version of themselves and fans were cool with it. Just curious on how different some idols might really be."