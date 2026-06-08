'It's hard for a K-pop star to be healthy': Aespa's Giselle wins praise for candid livestream

Giselle, a member of K-pop girl group Aespa, has won praise from netizens after speaking candidly on many topics, including comments about her body and the K-pop industry at large, during a recent livestream.

During the 40-minute-long session on Saturday (Jun 6), the 25-year-old singer-rapper, whose real name is Aeri Uchinaga, spoke mostly in English as she responded to fans' questions, saying that she was "feeling very honest, very real" that day.

Minutes into the livestream, a commenter asked Giselle how she lost "so much weight", prompting her to retort: "Honestly, you guys talk about my looks a lot... That's really all you talk about when it comes to me."

She added that "it's a natural thing" for people to lose and gain weight over time.

Revealing that she's lost around 10kg in the past seven years, Giselle said that "things like that happen as you age as well." According to Giselle, due to her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), sometimes she's "just not hungry".

However, Giselle said that she was trying to gain weight because she "doesn't have a lot of energy".