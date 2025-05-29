Aespa's Karina apologises for Instagram post which appeared to signal her political affiliation

Following the backlash surrounding her post, Karina took to the fan messaging app Bubble to apologise.

She wrote: “I’m really sorry for making Mys [Aespa's fans] worry. I had no such intention at all. But the misunderstanding kept growing and since you were so worried, I thought I should talk to you directly. From now on, I’ll also try to be more attentive and act more carefully. I’m sorry once again for making you worry.”

Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, has also issued a separate statement, apologising for Karina's actions.

“Karina merely shared something about her daily life on social media, with no other intention or purpose whatsoever,” wrote SM Entertainment.

“However, upon realising that the post could lead to misunderstandings, she promptly deleted it. We sincerely apologise for the unintended concern it may have caused. We will also be more mindful and put in greater effort to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We hope that the artiste’s intentions will no longer be distorted or consumed with a specific agenda. We will continue to do our utmost to protect Karina and all of our artistes.”