Jack Neo announces open casting call for new Ah Boys To Firemen film

If you've ever wanted to be in a Jack Neo film, here's your chance. The veteran director announced on Sunday (Jun 21) via his production house, J Team Productions, that he is holding an open casting call for his upcoming movie, Ah Boys To Firemen.

The movie, set for release during Chinese New Year next year, is the latest instalment of the blockbuster Ah Boys To Men franchise, which began in 2012 and has grossed millions at the Singapore box office.

According to Neo, the casting call is for main and supporting roles, and is open to female and male talents, of all races, in their twenties and thirties.