Jack Neo announces open casting call for new Ah Boys To Firemen film
A post on the social media pages of the Jack Neo-founded J Team Productions revealed that the film production company was looking for female and male talents, of all races, in their twenties and thirties for the upcoming movie.
If you've ever wanted to be in a Jack Neo film, here's your chance. The veteran director announced on Sunday (Jun 21) via his production house, J Team Productions, that he is holding an open casting call for his upcoming movie, Ah Boys To Firemen.
The movie, set for release during Chinese New Year next year, is the latest instalment of the blockbuster Ah Boys To Men franchise, which began in 2012 and has grossed millions at the Singapore box office.
According to Neo, the casting call is for main and supporting roles, and is open to female and male talents, of all races, in their twenties and thirties.
Applicants are required to submit a 30-second to one-minute video of themselves performing one of four scenes, in either English or Mandarin.
They are:
- "You have been hiding your occupation from your mum. Today, she found out and confronted you."
- "You saw your girlfriend/boyfriend with another person, cheating on you, and you went up to confront them."
- "You witnessed an accident and your friends went to help, but you didn't because you were scared."
- "You are trying to explain to your teammate and apologise for making a mistake."
Applicants will then have to upload the audition clip to either Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, and tag @jteamsg and @mm2singapore, as well as insert the hashtags #AhBoysToFiremen and #ABTF2027.
No acting experience is required for these roles and selected applicants will be contacted for a second round of auditions.
The deadline to submit the audition clip is at 11.59pm on Jun 28.
Released in November 2012, Ah Boys To Men stars Joshua Tan, Maxi Lim, Noah Yap and Wang Weiliang. The movie follows a group of young Singaporean men as they navigate the challenges of National Service while serving in the army.
The movie went on to become a box office hit, grossing over S$6 million. It spurred several sequels and spin-offs, with the latest being 2022's Ah Girls Go Army Again.