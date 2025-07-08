South Korean stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho coming to Singapore to promote new thriller

South Korean actors Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop, as well as director Kim Byung-woo, will be coming to Singapore on Jul 29 to promote the new fantasy action thriller, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

Details of the tour will be announced at a later date.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy follows Kim Dok-ja (played by Ahn Hyo-seop, who recently voiced character Jinu in Netflix’s popular animated film K-pop Demon Hunters), an ordinary office worker and the only devoted reader of a little-known web novel titled Three Ways To Survive The Apocalypse.

Disappointed with the novel’s ending, he sends an angry message to its author – only to have the fictional apocalyptic world suddenly become reality. When the novel’s hero, Yu Jung-hyeok (played by Lee Min-ho), appears before him, Dok-ja must use his unique knowledge of the story to navigate the chaos and write a new ending.