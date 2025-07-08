South Korean stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho coming to Singapore to promote new thriller
The stars of Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, along with the film's director Kim Byung-woo, will be coming to town on Jul 29.
South Korean actors Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop, as well as director Kim Byung-woo, will be coming to Singapore on Jul 29 to promote the new fantasy action thriller, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.
Details of the tour will be announced at a later date.
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy follows Kim Dok-ja (played by Ahn Hyo-seop, who recently voiced character Jinu in Netflix’s popular animated film K-pop Demon Hunters), an ordinary office worker and the only devoted reader of a little-known web novel titled Three Ways To Survive The Apocalypse.
Disappointed with the novel’s ending, he sends an angry message to its author – only to have the fictional apocalyptic world suddenly become reality. When the novel’s hero, Yu Jung-hyeok (played by Lee Min-ho), appears before him, Dok-ja must use his unique knowledge of the story to navigate the chaos and write a new ending.
Directed by Kim Byung-woo, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Lee Jung-min, and produced by Won Dong-yeon of Realies Pictures, the studio behind the Along With The Gods franchise, the film is set to be one of the biggest Korean blockbusters of the year.
Other all-star cast members in the film include Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, singer Nana, child actor Kwon Eun-seong and Blackpink’s Jisoo.
This movie marks Ahn Hyo-seop’s theatrical acting debut. He is best known for his roles in K-dramas Doctor Romantic 2 and 3, Business Proposal and Lovers Of The Red Sky.
Meanwhile Lee, who is a household name across Asia, is best known for K-drama hits such as Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs and The Legend Of The Blue Sea.
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy is based on South Korean web novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint created by duo singNsong which has garnered over 2.5 billion views worldwide across its web novel and web comic adaptations.
The original web novel concluded in February 2020 and has continued to expand its universe with an ongoing epilogue series since February 2023.
The webtoon adaptation, published in 2020, is currently available in 10 languages, including English, Japanese and French.
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy will open in Singapore cinemas on Jul 31.