Hong Huifang’s Ajoomma is the first Singapore film in 19 years to compete in Busan Film Festival’s main competition

Director He told CNA Lifestyle that he was beyond “thrilled” when he heard the news.

“I was in Seoul actually, walking back to the hotel with my sound mixer Ting Li. We had just finished dinner when Anthony (Chen, his producer) texted me the news,” he shared. “Shooting the film in Seoul during winter earlier this year was one of the most extraordinary experiences for me, so to be able to premiere at Busan feels amazing.”

He also shared that 61-year-old actress Hong was “elated” when he told her the good news.

“Previously she told me it would be amazing to go to Busan because she’s heard so much about it. And here we are!” he said.