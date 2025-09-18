Netflix’s Alice In Borderland stars tease Season 3 twists, mind games and what it means to survive

None of us, I hope, will ever find ourselves deciding between saving ourselves and yanking someone away from execution by laser.

But I suspect it’s precisely such no-win dilemmas that propelled the Japanese dystopian survival thriller Alice In Borderland into a global Netflix sensation.

With Season 3 landing on Sep 25, I binged the first two instalments before watching a media preview of the new episodes – and quickly remembered why this gory, violent and surprisingly contemplative series had me hooked in the first place.

For the uninitiated, the show follows a disaffected gamer Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), who’s thrown into a deadly parallel version of Tokyo. He’s forced to survive by competing with strangers in brutal games that test intelligence, agility, psychology and teamwork.

Spoiler alert: Not everyone makes it out alive.