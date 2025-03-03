Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies plead guilty to close proximity charges, receive fine

On Feb 21, Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz, 34, and Malaysian actress Ruhainies, 32, pleaded guilty to khalwat (close proximity) charges – a reversal of their not-guilty plea in July 2024.

In March 2024, Aliff – who was married at the time – and Ruhainies were detained by officers of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur under the suspicion of being in close proximity.

The trial for the pair was set to resume on Feb 20 and 27.

However, the Federal Territories Syariah Prosecution Department said in a statement on Feb 27: "The defendants' syariah lawyer, in a letter dated Feb 18, informed that both clients intended to change their plea and requested the court to amend the date to Feb 21."

Following their guilty plea, Aliff and Ruhainies were sentenced to a fine of RM3,000 (US$672) or imprisonment for three months – if the fine was not paid.

According to Malaysian media outlets, both celebrities have since paid their fines.