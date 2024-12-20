Former Hong Kong actress Amy Yip to open a ‘durian hotel’ in Penang with Jack Neo as creative director

Former Hong Kong actress Amy Yip may not have returned to the big screen, but she is making headway in the hotel industry

Just two months after opening The Leith, a Penang boutique hotel in which she has an investment, the 80s Category III star has announced plans for her second themed hotel, the “Durian Hotel”, also in Penang.

She intends to invest in two more hotels in the Malaysian state.

Yip decided to go into the hotel business after getting acquainted with the managing director of EVS Holdings, which runs the hotels.

She has been appointed non-executive director and brand ambassador for the hotels.