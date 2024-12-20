Former Hong Kong actress Amy Yip to open a ‘durian hotel’ in Penang with Jack Neo as creative director
Who knew the 1980s sex symbol liked durians – and opening hotels – so much?
Former Hong Kong actress Amy Yip may not have returned to the big screen, but she is making headway in the hotel industry
Just two months after opening The Leith, a Penang boutique hotel in which she has an investment, the 80s Category III star has announced plans for her second themed hotel, the “Durian Hotel”, also in Penang.
She intends to invest in two more hotels in the Malaysian state.
Yip decided to go into the hotel business after getting acquainted with the managing director of EVS Holdings, which runs the hotels.
She has been appointed non-executive director and brand ambassador for the hotels.
In fact, it was partly Yip’s idea to open a durian-themed hotel.
“When I came [to Malaysia], I fell in love with durians. The four hotels will each have a unique theme, but we are preserving the original culture and heritage,” she told Malaysian media.
And while it may seem like they are expanding too quickly, Yip said this has always been the plan.
“The idea revolves around a central theme, so we call it ‘The Four Heavenly Queens’. We consulted a feng shui master about the name and it’s auspicious,” said Yip, who was recently in Singapore for Singapore director Jack Neo's mass walk event Lao Peng You Pa Pa Zao.
Neo has also been invited to serve as the hotel's creative director. He will draw on his creative expertise from his film career to incorporate artistic aesthetics into the hotel’s design and create a one-of-a-kind accommodation experience.
While Neo admits conceptualising the "Durian Hotel" will be challenging, it is “not too difficult”.
When shooting 2023 film The King Of Musang King, he realised durians as a theme “offer endless creative possibilities”.
He said that durians symbolise abundance, beauty, and fragrance, and believes the fruit deserves a higher artistic status beyond being viewed merely as food: "I envision giving durians a more elevated status. I’ve gathered a lot of material to show how durians can transcend into abstract art."
While the “Durian Hotel” is still in the planning stage, Neo revealed that interested parties have already approached him to expand the concept to Pahang.
He also did not rule out bringing the idea back to Singapore, though he noted the high cost of land here.
Neo, who will release his Chinese New Year film I Want To Be Boss in January, also expressed hope for future film collaborations with Yip.
The actress, who faded out of showbiz in the mid-90s, has hinted that she is ready to make a comeback.
Yip previously mentioned during her visit to Malaysia that she had received a film offer and is currently in discussions about the remuneration.
"It won’t be a Category III role anymore. Retro and nostalgic films are trending now, so the script leans towards that type of theme," she said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.