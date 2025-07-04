Former Growing Up actor Andrew Seow is now an auxiliary police officer, says dad inspired his career change

“My dad used to be an auxiliary police officer back in the British days,” said Seow.

“When he asked me, 'Why don’t you do something meaningful in your life?', I said, 'Okay, let me try.'"

When he got the interview, his dad even drove him all the way from Marine Parade to Jurong, where Aetos was headquartered.

“I’ve never seen him so excited,” recalled Seow.

When Zaki asked if Seow missed acting, he gave a coy smile and said, “I miss my fans. And for my fans out there, since you have been waiting, I’ve got a surprise for you.”

Looks like there might be a chance to see Seow on screen soon.

For his role in Growing Up, Seow won a Best Newcomer Award at the Asian Television Awards in 1996.

He also won Best Supporting Actor at the Star Awards 2004 for his role as Tang Tang in Man At Forty.

This story was originally published in 8Days.