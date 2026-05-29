Annette Lee says she'll refund moviegoers if her new film Dream Stall 'wasted their time'

"This is not a joke, everybody!" she insisted.

Dream Stall revolves around top university graduate Enya (played by Lee), who decides to modernise their traditional family hawker business selling bak kut teh after her father (played by Mark Lee) decides to shut it down.

The film also stars Xixi Lim, Jaspers Lai, Ya Hui and Xander Pang.

Though some might assume the stunt was simply clever marketing, she said the decision came from a very honest place.

“So over the years, I noticed that there are a lot of Singaporeans who write off local films before they even give it a shot,” reasoning that she probably doesn’t blame them.

“Because it is possible they gave it a shot once, felt disappointed, and felt they didn’t want to waste the time and money again,” she said.

In an interview with 8days.sg, Annette Lee added on that she doesn't think Singaporeans support local just for the sake of it.

"I think they should support local if they think it’s good," she explained.

Sounds genuine enough. Let’s be honest: How long has it been since you last genuinely enjoyed a movie in the theatres?