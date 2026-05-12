Submissions open now for new season of Mediacorp’s Anugerah talent show

Mediacorp’s Malay-language talent competition Anugerah will return in 2026 after a five-year hiatus.

The programme, which means “award” or “gift” in Malay, was first launched in 2001 and has helped launch the careers of artists such as Hyrul Anuar, Aliff Aziz, Sarah Aqilah, Fauzie Laily and Eka Mairina. The last edition aired in 2021, with multiracial group OMA emerging as winners.

The upcoming 12th edition will be hosted by Ria 897 presenter Fadli Kamsani and actress Lydia Asyiqin. It is open to solo contestants aged 16 to 30, with a top prize of S$25,000 (US$19,660) and opportunities within the local Malay entertainment scene.

Online submissions will run from now until May 29, followed by auditions on Jun 6, 7 and 13, where participants will be assessed on vocal ability, song interpretation and stage presence. Interested viewers can visit the official Anugerah website.

A total of 30 contestants will be selected to compete in a series of knockout rounds, leading up to the grand finale on Oct 27, 2026.

Anugerah will premiere on Aug 25 on mewatch and Suria, airing every Tuesday at 8.30pm. Additional content, including behind-the-scenes footage and contestant features, will be released on Mediacorp Untukmu’s social media platforms and on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Mediacorp’s chief customer and corporate development officer, Angeline Poh, said: “Anugerah is one of Mediacorp’s flagship platforms to discover the next generation of local stars.

"Not only has Anugerah launched the careers of many well-loved personalities, it is also a vibrant showcase of Singapore’s music scene. We hope Singapore’s aspiring singers will seize this opportunity to step into the spotlight."