K-pop group Ateez to stage Singapore concert in February 2026
Ateez announced that it will return to Singapore next year for the Asian and Australian leg of its ongoing In Your Fantasy world tour.
Atinys, get ready to Work hard soon. K-pop boy group Ateez announced on Monday (Sep 8) that it will stage a concert in Singapore on Feb 22, 2026 as part of its ongoing In Your Fantasy world tour.
This marks Ateez's first concert in the country since 2023's The Fellowship: Break The Wall, which saw the eight-member team (comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho) performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Monday's announcement also revealed that Ateez will stage shows in other parts of Asia and Australia, including Taipei, Jakarta, Melbourne, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and more.
Ateez's In Your Fantasy show will be organised by the live-entertainment company AEG Presents. It was reported in March this year that AEG Presents and Ateez's agency KQ Entertainment had entered into "a multi-year strategic partnership" which will see AEG Presents overseeing the production of all Ateez tours worldwide.
More details about Ateez's upcoming Singapore concert, including location and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Ateez debuted in 2018 with the songs Pirate King and Treasure. The group has since established itself as one of the best-selling musical acts in the region, with many of its albums topping South Korea's Circle Album chart.
Ateez has also found success in the US, with two of its albums topping the Billboard 200 chart.