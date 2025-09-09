K-pop group Ateez to stage Singapore concert in February 2026

Atinys, get ready to Work hard soon. K-pop boy group Ateez announced on Monday (Sep 8) that it will stage a concert in Singapore on Feb 22, 2026 as part of its ongoing In Your Fantasy world tour.

This marks Ateez's first concert in the country since 2023's The Fellowship: Break The Wall, which saw the eight-member team (comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho) performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Monday's announcement also revealed that Ateez will stage shows in other parts of Asia and Australia, including Taipei, Jakarta, Melbourne, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and more.