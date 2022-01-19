Attack On Titan exhibition coming to Singapore's ArtScience Museum in February

If you’re a huge fan of the hit manga and anime, Attack On Titan, get yourself to the ArtScience Museum from Feb 19 to experience the series in a whole new way.

Attack On Titan: The Exhibition will take place from then till Jul 3 in its Southeast Asia premiere.

The exhibition coincides with the anime's The Final Season Part 2, which is currently screening on Netflix.

Visitors to the exhibition can look forward to 180 pieces of artwork, including early concept drawings and storyboards by creator Hajime Isayama himself, from the time of the manga’s earliest days to the present.

And consider yourselves lucky Singapore fans as the exhibition will also showcase new pieces that have not been displayed anywhere else in the world.

Visitors can either choose to travel through the exhibition as someone born inside or outside the walls, and paths will diverge as opposing factions emerge in respective aspects of the battle, before eventually converging. You can also get up close to iconic characters like Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Reiner and Erwin.