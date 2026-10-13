Attack On Titan: The Musical coming to Singapore in April 2027
The Japanese-language production, following performances in Japan and New York, will run at Sands Theatre from Apr 15 to May 2, 2027, with tickets starting at S$58.
Scouts, dedicate your hearts! Attack On Titan: The Musical is coming to Singapore for a limited run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Apr 15 to May 2, 2027.
Based on the bestselling manga by Japanese artist Hajime Isayama, the production will be performed in Japanese with English surtitles, marking its first engagement in Asia outside Japan.
The musical premiered in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023 before making its international debut in New York in October 2024. It subsequently returned to Japan for performances in Tokyo and Osaka.
Set in a dystopian world, Attack On Titan explores humanity's fight for survival against gigantic, man-eating creatures known as Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager, a young man determined to achieve freedom, and his friends who join the military to fight against the creatures.
The musical will cover the early chapters of the story, from its beginning through the Battle of Trost, with some events rearranged for the stage. Fans can also expect appearances by familiar characters including Mikasa Ackerman, Levi, Erwin Smith and Hange Zoe.
Directed by Go Ueki, with a script by Masafumi Hata, music supervision by Ken The 390 and lyrics by Kaori Miura, the production combines live vocals, choreography, action sequences and stage effects to recreate the world of Attack On Titan.
While the musical will not feature songs from the anime's original soundtrack, it features original songs written specifically for the production.
The production belongs to a Japanese theatrical genre known as 2.5-dimensional musicals, which adapts characters and worlds from two-dimensional (2D) manga and anime into live, three-dimensional (3D) performances.
TICKETING DETAILS FOR ATTACK ON TITAN: THE MUSICAL
Performances for Attack On Titan: The Musical are scheduled for 8pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 2pm and 8pm on Saturdays, and 1.30pm and 6pm on Sundays. Each performance runs for approximately 120 minutes.
Tickets are priced from S$58 to S$188, excluding booking fees, with different prices for peak and off-peak performances. Tickets will be available through Marina Bay Sands, Sistic and Klook, with several early-bird promotions.
UOB cardholders can access a 20 per cent discount across all ticket categories and performances through the UOB x Klook priority sale from Tuesday (Oct 13) at 11am.
From Oct 14 at 10am, UOB cardholders can also receive 20 per cent off through Marina Bay Sands and Sistic, while general early-bird buyers can receive 15 per cent off most categories.
These promotions run until Nov 1, 2026, at 11.59pm.
From Nov 2, UOB cardholders will continue to receive 15 per cent off all categories and performances until the end of the season.