Attack On Titan: The Musical coming to Singapore in April 2027

The musical will cover the early chapters of the story, from its beginning through the Battle of Trost, with some events rearranged for the stage. Fans can also expect appearances by familiar characters including Mikasa Ackerman, Levi, Erwin Smith and Hange Zoe.

Directed by Go Ueki, with a script by Masafumi Hata, music supervision by Ken The 390 and lyrics by Kaori Miura, the production combines live vocals, choreography, action sequences and stage effects to recreate the world of Attack On Titan.

While the musical will not feature songs from the anime's original soundtrack, it features original songs written specifically for the production.

The production belongs to a Japanese theatrical genre known as 2.5-dimensional musicals, which adapts characters and worlds from two-dimensional (2D) manga and anime into live, three-dimensional (3D) performances.