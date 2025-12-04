Vernetta Lopez as a Peranakan aunty detective? She stars in a new murder mystery with Rebecca Lim, Pierre Png

Vernetta Lopez thought she was auditioning for a supporting role, but when she turned up in front of the casting team, she was instead handed a script for a lead role.

“I was like, ‘I think you guys gave me the wrong script’,” recounted the longtime actress and former Gold 905 DJ.

It was no mistake, though. In the weeks prior, Lopez had mentioned to director Lee Thean Jeen that she was hoping to do a film project. “I said: ‘I want to act. I’ve been craving it. Please, anything.’ He said: ‘What about your radio schedule?’ I said, ‘I’ll work around it’.”

She was perfect for the role Lee had in mind: Aunty Rosie Lee, a formidable Peranakan woman who runs a Peranakan cafe. The story, based on the series of detective novels by Singaporean writer Ovidia Yu, follows Aunty Lee and her friends as they expose the crimes and secrets of the community, all over tea and Nyonya kueh. Other cast members include Rebecca Lim, Pierre Png, Alawdin Ali and Sheryl Ang. The show debuts on Jan 19.