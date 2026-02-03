Viral Japanese dance group Avantgardey seen dancing at Orchard Road on Feb 2

If you caught sight of a group of somewhat identical-looking women dancing in sync, wearing identical navy blue pinafore dresses and sporting the same bob hairstyle on Monday (Feb 2) afternoon, you weren’t dreaming. You were in Orchard Road in Singapore, watching the all-female Japanese dance crew Avantgardey perform while crossing the street between Design Orchard and The Heeren.

A few videos of the flash mob have circulated on Instagram and TikTok.

In one video taken from inside a car, the group of eight could be seen dancing amid the large afternoon crowd on Orchard Road, as people crossing and standing around them displayed a range of reactions, from puzzled and amazed to unbothered and annoyed.

In another clip, the group could be seen dancing on the rooftop of Design Orchard to a highly energetic beat.

In the comments to these videos – one of which has amassed over 300,000 views in 12 hours – most people expressed surprise and admiration. Some fans were shocked that they didn’t know the dance group was in Singapore, while others who were unfamiliar with the group expressed annoyance and concern over a flash mob dancing while crossing a busy road.