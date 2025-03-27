Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Fantastic Four and X-Men members

Florence Pugh, who will reprise her MCU role as Yelena Belova in the forthcoming Thunderbolts will reprise her again in Doomsday. David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman will also be in both films.

Robert Downey Jr revealed last summer that he'll be returning to the MCU to play the villain Doctor Doom in the next set of Avengers films.

Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in May 2026, will be the fifth Avengers movie, and the first since 2019's Avengers Endgame became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Marvel has been struggling to recover its cultural buzz and box office mojo ever since, with hopes that the forthcoming ensemble films will bring back the magic that dominated cinema for more than a decade.