Baby Shark star to make K-pop debut as Baby Shark Boy
Park Geon-roung, best known as the boy from the viral Baby Shark music video, is now set to make his K-pop debut.
Everyone, brace yourselves for a new wave of Baby Shark memes. Ten years after making the whole world chant "Baby Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo", the kid from the mega-viral video is back, this time as a K-pop singer.
In 2016, Park Geon-roung was one of the child stars of Baby Shark Dance – a music video by South Korean education company Pinkfong. Clad in shark teeth-patterned pajamas, Park lip-synced and danced to the catchy song, captivating audiences around the world.
The music video ended up being a cultural phenomenon, garnering over 17 billion views as of 2026, making it the most-watched video on YouTube.
Now, Park is set to make his K-pop debut under the stage name, Baby Shark Boy. And judging from the previews, the references to Park's viral past don't stop there.
Baby Shark Boy will officially debut on Aug 20 with the single Wave, featuring Joohoney of K-pop group Monsta X.
A teaser of Wave's music video was uploaded on Monday (Aug 10), showing a snippet of the original Baby Shark track and Park dancing and singing afterwards.
Pinkfong is directly involved with the Baby Shark Boy project, having promoted it on its official platforms.
In a statement to South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald, a representative from Pinkfong said that the project is about Park "telling his own story".
As part of the project, Pinkfong will also reportedly release a behind-the-scenes documentary.