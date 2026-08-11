Baby Shark star to make K-pop debut as Baby Shark Boy

Everyone, brace yourselves for a new wave of Baby Shark memes. Ten years after making the whole world chant "Baby Shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo", the kid from the mega-viral video is back, this time as a K-pop singer.

In 2016, Park Geon-roung was one of the child stars of Baby Shark Dance – a music video by South Korean education company Pinkfong. Clad in shark teeth-patterned pajamas, Park lip-synced and danced to the catchy song, captivating audiences around the world.

The music video ended up being a cultural phenomenon, garnering over 17 billion views as of 2026, making it the most-watched video on YouTube.