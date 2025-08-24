From Bukit Batok to NYC billboards: Singapore twins The Bala Boys’ healing sound goes global

A MUSICAL BEGINNING

Music has been part of their lives for as long as they can remember. They grew up in a musical household: Their father, a physicist from India who moved to Singapore, was an avid mridangam (Indian drum) player who filled the home with the sounds of Indian classical legends like MS Subbhulakshmi, Abhishek Raghuram, Zakir Hussain and Ravi Shankar.

Singing, in particular, drew the twins in, as it was an instinctive way to connect with each other and with their father.

Evenings often turned into informal jam sessions, the brothers singing while their father played. “Music felt like being transported to another world, one without limits, where rules didn’t exist and creativity flowed freely,” said Ganesh, during an online interview with CNA Lifestyle.

Growing up in Bukit Batok, the twins attended Princess Elizabeth Primary School and began formal training at age seven at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS). Saturday classes meant the start of their formal music education: Vocal drills to hone technique, fresh repertoire to expand their skills, and encounters with renowned artists who broadened their horizons.