From Bukit Batok to NYC billboards: Singapore twins The Bala Boys’ healing sound goes global
From Bukit Batok to Berklee, twin brothers Sriram and Ganesh Balasubramanian transformed chronic pain into a healing musical mission – from being part of a Grammy-nominated ensemble and developing a unique sound blending Indian classical music with modern wellness.
At just 15, Singaporean identical twins Sriram and Ganesh Balasubramanian began experiencing chronic neurological pain – persistent headaches and heightened sensitivity that left doctors puzzled. Treatments ranged from steroids to sinus surgery and cervical spine procedures, but nothing worked. Outwardly healthy yet inwardly isolated by unexplained pain, they were eventually diagnosed with fibromyalgia.
Their most effective remedy turned out to be hours spent singing and making music – a practice that became their lifeline over nearly a decade. Now 29 and living in Los Angeles, they are symptom-free. What some might see as an unconventional recovery is the very foundation of their music and mission: To share the healing power of sound with the world.
A MUSICAL BEGINNING
Music has been part of their lives for as long as they can remember. They grew up in a musical household: Their father, a physicist from India who moved to Singapore, was an avid mridangam (Indian drum) player who filled the home with the sounds of Indian classical legends like MS Subbhulakshmi, Abhishek Raghuram, Zakir Hussain and Ravi Shankar.
Singing, in particular, drew the twins in, as it was an instinctive way to connect with each other and with their father.
Evenings often turned into informal jam sessions, the brothers singing while their father played. “Music felt like being transported to another world, one without limits, where rules didn’t exist and creativity flowed freely,” said Ganesh, during an online interview with CNA Lifestyle.
Growing up in Bukit Batok, the twins attended Princess Elizabeth Primary School and began formal training at age seven at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS). Saturday classes meant the start of their formal music education: Vocal drills to hone technique, fresh repertoire to expand their skills, and encounters with renowned artists who broadened their horizons.
At SIFAS, they studied the theoretical framework of ragas – melodic modes fundamental to Indian classical music that guide improvisation within a structured scale system. These musical frameworks are traditionally associated with specific times of day or emotional moods.
They also discovered manodharma, the practice of spontaneous improvisation during performance, where musicians create music within established rules. The brothers likened this to jazz in the Western tradition – anchored by structure but alive with personal expression. “You bring your own touch, your own thoughts, your own creative flair into each piece,” explained Ganesh.
At school, the brothers joined the choir at St Joseph’s Institution, singing as tenors. Their parents, ever supportive, encouraged them to aim for excellence in music and beyond.
EMBARKING ON NEW HORIZONS
When professors from Berklee College of Music in Boston toured Asia scouting talent, the twins auditioned at Singapore’s School of the Arts – and both earned scholarships. After completing their National Service – the only time they were apart – Ganesh served with the Singapore Police Force at the Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Police Centre, while Sriram was in the army’s media unit. They then enrolled at Berklee in Boston, describing it as an “incredible opportunity.”
Their first semester in 2018 was eye-opening. Surrounded by musicians of all ages and backgrounds from around the world, united by a shared passion, they found “there were no barriers,” Ganesh recalled. “It was a bunch of open-minded musicians and creatives, all eager to learn from one another and experience different musical ideas.”
That environment dismantled their mental barriers about what music could be. “It felt limitless, like an endless ocean, and we were just touching the surface…It encouraged us to explore and realise there are no rules in this game.”
During their time at Berklee, the brothers were lead singers at the Berklee Indian Ensemble. They contributed to the ensemble’s debut album, Shuruaat (Hindi for "beginning"), released in July 2022. It was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards – the first Grammy nomination for any ensemble officially associated with Berklee College of Music. The ensemble features 98 musicians from 39 countries.
DISCOVERING THEIR UNIQUE HEALING SOUND
Midway through Berklee, the brothers developed their signature sound – blending Indian classical ragas with ambient textures and contemporary styles, informed by their journey through chronic pain and recovery. They weave these ancient traditions with spoken affirmations and layered soundscapes, creating music that soothes the nervous system and shifts consciousness.
The fusion of ragas with vocal affirmations came naturally, when the brothers noticed such practices are popular in wellness circles. The result is a sonic experience that feels both timeless and modern.
When they began sharing their music online, listener feedback was immediate and deeply personal. Many wrote to say the tracks eased anxiety, grief, and the pressures of daily life. This response confirmed something special in their work – a “nearly telepathic connection” through sound, said Ganesh.
In May 2025, The Bala Boys were invited by radio broadcaster SiriusXM and streaming service Pandora to produce a special release for World Meditation Day (May 21). Their four-track album Om And Affirmations, featuring titles like I Am Love and I Am Light, became Pandora’s top-streamed wellness release during launch, surpassing 400,000 streams in its first month. It also earned them a week-long spot on a Times Square billboard – a powerful moment for Indian classical music stepping out from meditative corners into the heart of New York City.
BEYOND MUSICIANS: CULTURAL CHANGEMAKERS
The Bala Boys resist being labelled simply as “musicians” or “healers” – they see themselves as cultural changemakers blending art and heritage into a unified practice.
Their collaborations include working with The Chopra Foundation and participating in the Sages and Scientists Symposium at Harvard University, where their music serves as both performance and conversation starter about sound's role in wellbeing. For example, in conversations with wellness pioneer Dr Deepak Chopra, they've explored how simple humming can trigger the body's natural relaxation response, part of growing research into sound’s tangible effects on well-being.
This August, The Bala Boys begin recording their first full-length studio album with a renowned producer behind some of the biggest names in music.
The album will pay tribute to their Singaporean upbringing amid the city’s rich multicultural and multi-religious fabric. The twins aim to transcend language and geography, bringing together musicians from diverse genres across the world in a creative exchange.
“Growing up in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious environment made us naturally curious about other cultures and other people’s life experiences,” said Ganesh. “That curiosity translates into our music – we’re always asking how we can create something new, often by collaborating with musicians from different traditions.”
Having a twin as a constant companion – in life and in music – has been one of their greatest blessings, linked by a deep bond shaped by shared experience and mutual support, the pair said. Ganesh brings an outgoing energy and visionary drive, while Sriram offers a thoughtful, sensitive counterbalance. Together, they create harmony both on and off stage.
Naturally, wellness remains central to their daily rhythm: mornings are dedicated to meditation, breathing exercises, and music practice, while evenings are often spent soaking up the atmosphere of live shows.
As more people turn to natural wellness over medication, backed by growing research in music and neuroscience – The Bala Boys see sound healing as the next frontier. For them, the path ahead is about trust and intuition: following the music wherever it leads, from global stages to intimate spaces.
The pair reflected: “In a time when so many feel overwhelmed, distracted, and disconnected, we wanted to create something that helps people come home to themselves. It gave us the confirmation that there is something to explore here… that we stand at the precipice of something with immense potential.”