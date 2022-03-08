Actress Barbie Hsu marries former boyfriend, South Korean musician DJ Koo, three months after her divorce

Koo added that he had reached out to the singer-actress after hearing about her divorce.

“When I heard the news of her divorce, I dug out her number from over 20 years ago and contacted her. Thankfully, her number has not changed and we reconnected. We have lost too much time together so I proposed marriage and Barbie finally agreed.”

“After registering our marriage, we shall live together. I'm marrying late in life and I hope to receive everyone's love and support,” read the rest of the post.

In her own announcement of the marriage, the Meteor Garden actress reposted Koo’s message across her social media accounts, adding that “Life is uncertain. I cherish the happiness I have in the present. I thank everything that has led me step by step to where I am now”.

Hsu and Koo are said to have dated in the late 1990s while he was a part of the South Korean dance music duo, Clon. They dated for nearly a year and split up because of his management’s disapproval of him being in a relationship at the time.

Hsu and her ex-husband were married for more than 10 years and they have two children together.