Late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's funeral: Samantha Ko, Michael Miu and other celebs pay final respects

“It was very sudden for everyone, and for us too. It still doesn’t feel real. I really want to thank all the relatives and friends who’ve been by our side and even people we don’t know who’ve shown care and left messages. Seeing how loved my father was, I feel truly blessed,” said the younger Hui.

Speaking of her father’s character, her eyes reddened as she recalled his perseverance and unwavering sense of duty.

“I remember when my father was filming Police Cadet 84. Within a month, he lost my grandfather, grandmother, and uncle. Yet, he never troubled his colleagues or stopped working. He kept going until he finished the job,” she said.

“That sense of responsibility, and all his other virtues, are things I’ll always remember.”

When asked if she regretted that her father never got to hold a grandchild, Hui said tearfully: “That’s definitely a regret. My dad was so responsible and took care of me for so many years. But my biggest regret is that I didn’t have enough time to be filial to him.”

She added that she would keep her father’s social media pages active, saying that fans still want to revisit his work and remember him.

Charmaine Hui revealed that there are still some unreleased clips of her father at home. Once everything has been settled, the family plans to organise and share them with the public.

Reflecting on their time together, Hui smiled as she recalled filming daily videos with her father in recent months.

“When I was young, dad was always busy working. Being able to film with him now became such a precious memory – it felt like we made up for lost time,” she said.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/