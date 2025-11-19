Late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's funeral: Samantha Ko, Michael Miu and other celebs pay final respects
His daughter Charmaine Hui said that she still couldn't accept his death and regrets not having more time with him.
The late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui was cremated on Tuesday (Nov 18), with many celebrities paying their final respects, including actress Samantha Ko, singer George Lam and actor Michael Miu.
Hui died on Oct 28 at the age of 76 from cancer-related organ failure.
Miu previously choked up while speaking with reporters about Hui. In an interview with Hong Kong media, Miu said that he was "heartbroken" by Hui's death. According to Miu, who had known Hui for over 40 years, he only knew about the severity of Hui's condition when he visited Hui in the hospital – adding that Hui "never mentioned" his illness.
Also in attendance at the funeral was former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah, who wrote on her Facebook page that "it was a day of profound sorrow but also of cherished memories".
She continued: "[Benz Hui] has touched many lives, brought countless happiness and encouraged many people. This morning, I hugged his wife, Angeli, and passed on the heartfelt regards and support from so many Singaporeans who reached out through me. She was deeply moved. She asked me to specifically let everyone know: 'Please tell them a big thank you. My family and I are staying strong.'"
A memorial service for Hui was previously held on Monday (Nov 17) at Tai Wai Po Fook Memorial Hall. The entrance was adorned with three photographs: The centre portrait of Hui, a shot of him in a white suit with a gentle smile on the left and an iconic still of his beloved character Foon Hei Gor from TVB hit series The Line Walker on the right.
Known for his warm personality and good relationships, Hui was deeply respected in the entertainment industry. The hall was transformed into a sea of flowers, with tributes pouring in from stars including Jackie Chan, Chow Yun Fat, Louis Koo, Charmaine Sheh, Eric Tsang and many others.
Video montages of his memorable screen performances and award-winning moments were played, moving many to tears.
Hui's daughter, Charmaine, also made her first public appearance since her father’s death.
Fighting back tears, the 29-year-old admitted that she was still struggling to come to terms with the loss.
“It was very sudden for everyone, and for us too. It still doesn’t feel real. I really want to thank all the relatives and friends who’ve been by our side and even people we don’t know who’ve shown care and left messages. Seeing how loved my father was, I feel truly blessed,” said the younger Hui.
Speaking of her father’s character, her eyes reddened as she recalled his perseverance and unwavering sense of duty.
“I remember when my father was filming Police Cadet 84. Within a month, he lost my grandfather, grandmother, and uncle. Yet, he never troubled his colleagues or stopped working. He kept going until he finished the job,” she said.
“That sense of responsibility, and all his other virtues, are things I’ll always remember.”
When asked if she regretted that her father never got to hold a grandchild, Hui said tearfully: “That’s definitely a regret. My dad was so responsible and took care of me for so many years. But my biggest regret is that I didn’t have enough time to be filial to him.”
She added that she would keep her father’s social media pages active, saying that fans still want to revisit his work and remember him.
Charmaine Hui revealed that there are still some unreleased clips of her father at home. Once everything has been settled, the family plans to organise and share them with the public.
Reflecting on their time together, Hui smiled as she recalled filming daily videos with her father in recent months.
“When I was young, dad was always busy working. Being able to film with him now became such a precious memory – it felt like we made up for lost time,” she said.
