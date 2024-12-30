The best and worst Squid Game Season 2 characters, from someone who watched all 7 episodes in a day
The second season of the hit South Korean series Squid Game was released on Netflix on Thursday (Dec 26), and CNA Lifestyle's Hazeeq Sukri watched every episode in one sitting.Here are the best and worst characters in his opinion.
Warning: Major spoilers below.
I may not have attended the Singapore-Vietnam match or Yuewen Music Festival over the weekend but, like many Singaporeans, I too woke up feeling disappointed on Monday. After a three-year wait, the second season of the hit South Korean series Squid Game dropped on Netflix and yours truly spent Saturday morning watching the entire thing in a single sitting – and let's just say it could have been way better.
Despite my thoughts on the season overall, I'd argue that the one aspect it did beautifully was its characters. Coming into Squid Game Season 2, I didn't think I was possible for me to care for the new characters as much as I did with Sae-byok and Ali but props to the writers for proving me wrong.
The characters' actions – or inactions – elicited so many emotions from me that it made the cast of Inside Out 2 look like a one-man show.
To commemorate them, here's my Mount Rushmore of the best and worst characters from Squid Season 2, and it goes without saying but...
***Major spoilers below***
THE WORST CHARACTERS
5. Park Yong-sik (Player 007)
If I had a son who messed up as much as Park Yong-sik aka Player 007 did during this season, I would have gladly pushed him during Red Light, Green Light. Now, Yong-sik wasn't the biggest culprit in terms of the worst decisions made by a character but he is definitely up there.
Hiding his debt from his mother, breaking his promise to her about choosing to leave the game, and straight up abandoning her during the Mingles game – Yong-sik is the very definition of a problem child and his mum is a saint for putting up with him.
4. Im Jeong-dae (Player 100)
Every deceased player can thank Im Jeong-dae aka Player 100 for sending them to their deaths. At every turn, this man was the loudest proponent for continuing the games.
The reason for his selfishness: He has the largest debt out of everyone – a staggering 10 billion won (US$ 6.8 million).
3. Lee Myung-gi (Player 333)
A crypto bro. An absent baby daddy. There are many reasons to hate Lee Myung-gi aka Player 333.
The biggest reason for me?
This man directly caused the deaths of two of the best characters this season.
2. Hwang Jun-ho
I've said this once and I'll say it again: Hwang Jun-ho's subplot in Squid Game is one of the franchise's weakest points. It barely amounted to anything in Season 1 and in this season, that sin is multiplied tenfold.
Every scene with him and the mercenaries on the boat could have been removed and it wouldn't have affected Season 2's plot in any way.
"But the boat's captain is a traitor!"
Okay, so what? Most people saw that twist coming a mile away and again, it didn't affect the plot at all.
Also, let's not forget that Jun-ho is the reason Gi-hun got played like a fiddle this season.
"By the way Gi-hun, I do know who the Front Man is. It's my brother. Here's his picture in case you run into him and get fooled by him."
That was all Jun-ho had to say, and I guarantee Season 2 would have played out way differently.
1. Park Min-su (Player 125)
I have never felt a more visceral hatred for any fictional character than I have with Park Min-su aka Player 125. In fact, I need the creators to issue a public statement on what his purpose was – other than being the absolute worst character in Season 2.
It's bad enough that this charisma black hole sucked away all joy every time he was onscreen with his cowardice, but to fumble a baddie like Se-mi multiple times is almost sacrilegious.
And here's how I know I'm not alone in this hatred.
Everyone is blaming him for Se-mi's death even though we all saw that she was killed by Player 124.
THE BEST CHARACTERS
5. Jang Geum-ja (Player 149)
Jang Geum-ja has made a solid case for being one of the best fictional mothers in a South Korean drama. She looked out for her son till the very end, even after being let down by him countless times.
Plus, the unconditional love and affection she had for her clique was a much-needed antidote for all the despair and darkness this season.
4. Thanos (Player 230)
Ignore all the haters: TOP's portrayal of Thanos was fantastic, baby.
Despite being a clear villain, Thanos was an absolute joy to watch. He commanded every scene he was in and his brand of chaotic energy was a refreshing change of pace from the more serious antagonists in the Squid Game franchise.
3. The Recruiter
The first episode of Season 2 was one of the best episodes of a South Korean drama this year, thanks to Gong Yoo's unhinged portrayal of The Recruiter.
This season saw the character serving as more than just a cameo – with viewers finally seeing The Recruiter's psychotic nature.
It was genuinely frightening to watch The Recruiter during the Russian Roulette sequence and I speak for everyone when I say that we need a prequel of The Recruiter's adventures.
2. Hwang In-ho/"Oh Young-il"/Front Man (Player 001)
Here's another character who deserves a prequel. This season saw Hwang In-ho aka Front Man showing viewers why he's a force to be reckoned with. In-ho masterfully deceived everyone and deserved to come up on top in the season finale.
Viewers also got a hint of his past through his admittedly touching monologues. Thanks to Lee Byung-hun's masterful acting, fans online, including myself, are speculating if there's still a man underneath the monster – with In-ho constantly looking out for the pregnant Jun-hee throughout the season and sparing Gi-hun's life in the finale.
1. Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120)
As Wendy Williams once said: "She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment." Park Sung-hoon deserves all the accolades for his portrayal of Cho Hyun-ju – a former military specialist who is fighting to earn money for her gender-affirming surgery.
Despite her softness, Hyun-ju constantly steps up when needed – be it in games or Gi-hun's attack in the final few episodes.
Thanks to Park Sung-hoon's acting, it's easy to empathise with Hyun-ju and root for her, and I genuinely hope she escapes Season 3 alive.
All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are available on Netflix now. Squid Game Season 3 will air in 2025.