The best and worst Squid Game Season 2 characters, from someone who watched all 7 episodes in a day

I may not have attended the Singapore-Vietnam match or Yuewen Music Festival over the weekend but, like many Singaporeans, I too woke up feeling disappointed on Monday. After a three-year wait, the second season of the hit South Korean series Squid Game dropped on Netflix and yours truly spent Saturday morning watching the entire thing in a single sitting – and let's just say it could have been way better.

Despite my thoughts on the season overall, I'd argue that the one aspect it did beautifully was its characters. Coming into Squid Game Season 2, I didn't think I was possible for me to care for the new characters as much as I did with Sae-byok and Ali but props to the writers for proving me wrong.

The characters' actions – or inactions – elicited so many emotions from me that it made the cast of Inside Out 2 look like a one-man show.

To commemorate them, here's my Mount Rushmore of the best and worst characters from Squid Season 2, and it goes without saying but...

***Major spoilers below***

THE WORST CHARACTERS

5. Park Yong-sik (Player 007)