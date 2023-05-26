Billie Eilish gives fans peek of huge dragon tattoo after vowing they would ‘never’ see her body art

Billie Eilish has given fans a glimpse of her huge dragon tattoo after once saying fans would “never” see her body art.

The Ocean Eyes singer, 21, posted a video on Instagram showing her gyrating as she held onto the arms of a desk chair while revealing the tip of a dragon design and wearing a T-shirt featuring an angel from Raphael’s Sistine Chapel painting.

Newly-single Billie – whose split from singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was confirmed last week – was in a cluttered room while filming the clip.

She said in 2020 her tattoos would stay secret, but the Grammy winner revealed part of an enormous inking she referred to as the “big boy” in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview during a photoshoot for Vogue the same year.